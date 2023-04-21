As spring practices across the country wrap up, the transfer portal opens up once again. After a chaotic first window that saw many star players change teams, more players will now attempt to find themselves new homes as well. This window probably won’t be as busy as the first, but it will allow teams to address deficiencies that arose during spring practice. For teams like Texas Football, this window provides a chance to bolster the roster even further. The Longhorns are widely considered to be a contender in 2023, currently ranking fifth in ESPN’s FPI rankings.

Time will tell if the Longhorns are truly back, but they certainly have the potential to go somewhere. With stars like receiver Xavier Worthy back in the fold, the Longhorns look to be better than they have been in previous years. That said, it wouldn’t hurt to add even more star power and depth to the roster.

Without further ado, here are three players Texas should target in the spring transfer portal window.

3. Cam’Ron Johnson, G, Houston

It’s clear to see that Texas football’s strengths lie on offense. The Longhorns averaged 429.5 yards and 34.5 points per game in 2022, and probably would’ve averaged more if starting quarterback Quinn Ewers didn’t miss time with injury. Despite losing star running back Bijan Robinson to the NFL, the Longhorns should be an offensive powerhouse again in 2023.

Of course, no offense can function without a strong offensive line, so why not fortify it with the best offensive lineman in the portal. Cam’Ron Johnson started all 13 games at left guard in 2022, and allowed only one sack in 556 pass-blocking snaps, earning a first-team All-AAC selection. Texas’ offensive line was far from bad in 2022, but there’s no such thing as too much offensive line depth. Plus, the Longhorns would steal a player away from a new conference rival (for this year anyway) in the same state, what’s not to love?

2. Tre’Quon Fegans, CB, Alabama

Moving on, now we have a player who can help on the other side of the ball. Texas football may have a great offense, but that doesn’t mean they can just neglect the other side of the ball. The Longhorns’ pass defense was solid but not spectacular in 2022, allowing 239 yards per game to rank fifth in the Big XII.

While not completely necessary, Texas could afford to upgrade its secondary, and Alabama’s Tre’Quon Fegans would be a fantastic addition. Fegans redshirted in 2022 behind Alabama’s loaded secondary, but he was a consensus four-star recruit out of high school. He also has four years of eligibility remaining, so he could be a long-term staple in the secondary.

1. Jordan Hudson, WR, TCU

Wide receiver might be Texas football’s biggest strength entering the 2023 season. Worthy is the headliner, but others like fifth-year receiver Jordan Whittington and Georgia transfer AD Mitchell are excellent options too. There’s no doubt that Quinn Ewers will have plenty of talent to throw to once again.

The Longhorns don’t need another receiver, but could still add one to make their offense that much more difficult to contain. In that case, TCU’s Jordan Hudson is the best wideout in the transfer portal right now.

Hudson didn’t see the field much in TCU’s magical 2022 season, only totaling 14 receptions for 174 yards and three touchdowns. However, he is just entering his sophomore season, and could definitely become an elite receiver. The Longhorns would also be stealing a player with three years of eligibility left away from an in-state rival. Hudson’s talent alone would make him a great target, and that tidbit is just the cherry on top.