The Texas Football program went 8-5 overall in the 2022 season, and quarterback Quinn Ewers spoke about instances when he was hard on himself, and he said that he was most hard on himself after the 41-34 loss against Oklahoma State.

“I was pretty hard on myself, especially after that Oklahoma State game,” Quinn Ewers said, via Larry Holder of The Athletic. “That's really the first time that I'd ever really gone through adversity like that, like a tough game. It was hard on my mental side. that's when I realized how much of the mental side is really in the game of football.”

Ewers is one of the top prospects expected to be in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he said he has focused on improving his footwork this offseason.

“Footwork wise, I feel like I've gotten better at staying closer to the ground and then kind of shoot the ball whenever I'm ready,” Ewers said, via Holder. “That's the main thing I've been working on because everything starts with the feet. It will quicken up your release and all that good stuff.”

It will be interesting to see how Ewers fares in the 2023 season. He came in as a highly touted prospect. There is a lot of hype surrounding Arch Manning, who is an incoming freshman with the Texas football program. Name recognition aside, Arch Manning is a highly-touted prospect. There is said to be a competition, and Ewers could lose out on the starting quarterback job to Arch Manning if he falters.