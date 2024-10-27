Quarterback Quinn Ewers led Texas football to a much-needed win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, improving his squad's record to 7-1 in the process and strengthening their College Football Playoff case.

Earlier in the week, something very strange happened involving Ewers. 247sports, who is one of the leading websites in college football coverage, posted an Instagram story saying Ewers was going to shut it down for the rest of the 2024 season to prepare for the NFL draft. They later announced the account was hacked and that the rumor was of course not true.

After beating Vandy, the signal-caller was asked about the situation for the first time.

Via Chris Low of ESPN:

“I mean, it was pretty random. I didn't really know where they got that from or whether they got hacked or not. … It was definitely weird, and there's not much else to say about it,” Ewers said.

After losing to Georgia last weekend, the Texas football star responded in a big way. While he did throw two early interceptions, Ewers completed 17 passes in a row at one point and finished with 228 passing yards and three touchdowns.

“You can't get worse than how it went for [Ewers] last week, especially in that first half, and then his ability to bounce back and show the resolve that he showed,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I always say that the sign of the true character of a man is in the face of adversity, and that was a lot of adversity for him, a lot of adversity for us as a team coming off last week's game.

“I think the way he responded was kind of indicative of how we responded as a team.”

Quinn Ewers is healthy and the Longhorns' QB1. He isn't going anywhere and the goal remains the same — to win a national championship in January.