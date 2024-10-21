Nearly as quickly as the rumor floated that Texas football starting quarterback Quinn Ewers would sit for the rest of the 2024 college football season, another report, per a source close to Pete Nakos of On3, asserted the rumor to be untrue. Ewers took to his social media to call out the rumor as “fake news,” per Nakos.

ESPN's Pete Thamel also quashed the rumor on X.

“A report about Quinn Ewers leaving Texas for the NFL Draft is not true, per Ewers’ representative Ron Slavin. Ewers practiced today and is focused on Vanderbilt.”

In a since-deleted Instagram post by 247 Sports, it was speculated that Ewers was effectively out for the rest of the Longhorns' season.

During a postgame press conference, Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian clarified that Ewers was their starter.

“Quinn’s our starting quarterback,” Sarkisian said. “I appreciate the fact we’re fortunate enough to have a backup like Arch that could come into the game and provide a spark in some sense. At the end of the day, Quinn’s our starter. I think, like I said, we’ve got to do a better job around him. I think he would tell you he can play better, but we’ve got to coach better. Everybody’s got to be better for our offense to perform better.”

Texas football working through chaos since Georgia loss

The University of Texas president announced they are attempting to identify fans who threw trash on the field. Matthew McConaughey issued a statement to fans saying they need to be better. Texas football was fined $250,000 for their fan behavior. Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart accused the officials of “trying to rob” the Bulldogs. And now, a reputable site like 247 Sports puts out an erroneous report about Ewers. The list goes on…

One headline Sarkisian isn't paying attention to is Ewers' struggles resulting from playing through injury, per Burnt Orange Nation's Wescott Eberts.

“I don't think it's impacting him at all. I really think he's healthy and feels good about it. Is he 100 percent? I don't know. Is anybody on our team 100 percent going into Week Eight? Probably not. Everybody's got something right now.”

While there are several storylines, the Longhorns need to keep it within the boundaries of the football field. That's where they control their destiny. Ultimately, Texas football is still in the thick of the College Football Playoff. Decisive wins against Michigan and Oklahoma are still valid.

Their upcoming road game against upset-minded No. 25 Vanderbilt has to be their focus. The 5-2 Commodores are still in the afterglow of their 40-35 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.