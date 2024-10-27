The Texas football program entered their matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores with a special hunger. The Longhorns took their first loss of the 2024 season to Georgia on Oct. 19, so they wanted to avenge themselves with a win over the Commodores. Texas did just that, and Steve Sarkisian gave an eye-opening review of Quinn Ewers' performance on Saturday.

Ewers bounces back in Texas' win

Ewers did not have his best game one week prior against Georgia. He started the first half slow and eventually finished the 30-15 loss with 211 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The Longhorns opted to substitute Ewers for Arch Manning during the game for an increased spark. However, in Texas' 27-24 over Vanderbilt on Saturday, Steve Sarkisian noticed a difference in Ewers.

“[Ewers] played really well. He was efficient. Got the ball to our playmakers when we needed it,” Sarkisian said on the SEC Network, per Brian Davis.

Despite throwing three interceptions, Quinn Ewers finished the game 288 yards and three TDs. As Sarkisian mentioned, he came through when the Texas football squad needed him the most and helped guide the team to victory.

Vanderbilt may not have been ranked as high as Texas, but the Longhorns still took them seriously due to their previous upset over the Alabama football squad earlier in the season. Ewers was not the only one to help Texas over the Commodores.

Quintrevion Wisner totaled 79 rushing yards on 17 carries, and backfield counterpart Jaydon Blue totaled 47 yards on 10 carries. Ewers was without star wide receiver Isaiah Bond on Saturday due to his nursing of an ankle injury. Nevertheless, DeAndre Moore Jr. stepped up with 97 yards and two TDs on six receptions. Gunnar Helm joined him with 46 yards on six receptions.

Texas improved their record 7-1 with their win on Saturday, while Vanderbilt fell to 5-3. It looks like the Longhorns are ready to keep marching as they seek to make a deep College Football Playoff run.