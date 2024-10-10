The Texas football team has a big one this weekend as they will be taking on #18 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry showdown. The top-ranked Longhorns are hoping to avenge their loss against the Sooners last year, and they will have quarterback Quinn Ewers back for this game. Ewers has missed the last two games because of an injury, and Arch Manning started in his place.

“Quinn Ewers will start at quarterback on Saturday, Texas HC Steve Sarkisian announces,” Inside Texas said in a post.

Ewers looked great during weeks one and two before his injury, and Texas football fans are excited to have him back.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian also responded to claims that Ewers is injury prone. He doesn't think so, especially after seeing an NFL QB go down with a similar injury.

“I don't know many guys who would have survived that hit from Dallas Turner two years ago,” Sarkisian said, according to a post from HornSports. “Oddly enough, I'm watching the Saints the other day, and Derek Carr goes out with the same oblique injury.”

Longhorns fans are happy to have their starter back as Ewers was playing great football before his injury, and he was actually the player with the best odds to win the Heisman trophy at one point this season. It will be tough to get back into that conversation after missing a couple games, but Ewers just wants to lead his team to wins.

So far on the year, Ewers is 58-79 for 691 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He has done a good job taking care of the football and making plays for this offense.

Arch Manning did a good job holding down the fort

While Quinn Ewers was out with his injury, backup QB Arch Manning took over, and he did a great job leading this Texas football offense. Manning is the best backup QB in college football, and he would be a starter for 99% of teams in college football.

So far this season, Manning is 55/78 for 901 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. The Longhorns are in good hands no matter who they have at QB.

This is definitely a good week for Ewers to make his return as he doesn't want to miss this huge rivalry clash with Oklahoma. Texas is a big favorite, but this game typically doesn't disappoint regardless of what the records and rankings are.

Texas and Oklahoma will kick off from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas at 3:30 ET/2:30 CT on Saturday, and the game will be airing on ABC. The Longhorns are currently favored by 14.5 points.