After Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian gave an honest review of Arch Manning's first career start after Quinn Ewers was injured. Manning's second career start fared much better. He threw 26-for-31 with 324 yards and two touchdowns. Manning focused more on the intermediate routes, instead of going for solely the deep passes. Sarkisian showed some love to his freshman quarterback after opening conference play with a win against Mississippi State.

“What a luxury to have a player of his caliber as our backup quarterback,” Sarkisian said, via Inside Texas. “We have two great players. We were able to get through this without having to put Quinn (Ewers) out there, and now he's got two more weeks to get himself healthy for the second half of the season.”

After Ewers was injured in the game against UTSA, Manning stepped in and performed tremendously. He completed nine of 12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns. Manning also had a 67-yard rushing touchdown that made fans go bonkers. For being a freshman, the former five-star quarterback has performed above expectations for Texas football very quickly.

Will Steve Sarkisian delay Quinn Ewers's recovery due to Arch Manning's success with Texas football?

Sarkisian has mentioned multiple times how valuable Ewers is to the program. Before his injury, the senior quarterback was at the top of the Heisman conversation. Still, Texas is at the top of the AP Poll despite Ewers missing time. With a conference win against Mississippi State, Texas football could grow even more confidence in Manning.

The Longhorns will take on Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry in Week 6. After Oklahoma had a close victory against Auburn, they seem a bit suspect. Another conference rival, the Tennessee Volunteers dismantled the Sooners in Week 4, 25-15. Regardless, Manning can be in for another start if Ewers remains out. If that's the case, Sarkisian's confidence in his freshman quarterback could elevate for the second game of conference play