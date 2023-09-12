The Texas football team made a significant statement with their 34-24 win over Alabama Saturday. The victory catapulted the Longhorns to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll, signaling that Quinn Ewers and the Texas football team are legitimate national championship contenders. Count ESPN college football analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy among the Texas believers.

On the latest episode of “Always College Football,” McElroy said that he thinks Quinn Ewers can lead the Texas football team to a national championship in the 2023-24 College Football Playoffs.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The University of Texas is not just a playoff contender,” McElroy said. “This is a legitimate national championship contender. To win a national championship I think you have to have really good quarterback play. Quinn Ewers has played remarkably well at times in his college career. Four examples in which he's just looked like the best player on the field. Alabama in 2023, Alabama in 2022, Oklahoma in 2022 and then against Kansas State last year.

“When he’s hitting those deep balls, this offense is almost impossible to defend.”

.@TexasFootball's offense is SCARY when Quinn Ewers is on 👀 Could Ewers take the #Longhorns all the way to the promised land?#HookEm | #ThisIsTexas pic.twitter.com/EFZRF6wN7v — Always College Football (@AlwaysCFB) September 11, 2023

McElroy isn't exactly going out on a limb with his praise for Ewers and the Longhorns. Ewers was considered to be a top 2023 Heisman Trophy candidate at the start of the season. As the No. 4 team in the nation that is coming off a convincing win over Alabama, Texas obviously has what it takes to go on a championship run.

Ewers completed 24 of 38 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns against the Crimson Tide. The quarterback carried the Texas offense while the Longhorns were limited to 105 rushing yards on 2.8 yards per carry.