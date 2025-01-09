When Texas football president Jay Hartzell bolted for SMU, it sparked many reactions. However, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian remained grateful for his impact on the university. He released a statement about his adoration for the current Mustangs university president.

“I have so much respect for President Hartzell,” Sarkisian said via Inside Texas on On3.com. “He was interim president at UT and he was interim in the midst of a pretty tumultuous time with COVID, and social injustice. He had to make a hire for a football coach at the University of Texas, which is not always the easiest thing to do.”

“His leadership was something that I definitely envied and I tried to model a lot of things behind. He'll be sorely missed. I'm sure that the powers that be, Chairman Eltife, will find another great president, but he did another tremendous job in the four years that I was here. That's for sure.”

Steve Sarkisian remains grateful to Texas football

Sarkisian's words highlighted a rough time for the Longhorns. In COVID-19, and social justice, there were plenty of nationwide and global events occurring that the university had to be on top of. Furthermore, they were in the process of hiring a new coach. That coach turned out to be Sarkisian.

Nick Saban's former offensive coordinator has done a masterful job since arriving on campus. While the Longhorns didn't have immediate success, the past two years have reflected Sarkisian's brilliance. Texas football went to the Sugar Bowl, and lost to Washington. They ran through the Big 12 with ease and dominated even in the game against the Huskies.

Fast forward and the Longhorns are in a similar position. While Texas football moved to the SEC, the competition increased but they remained elite. The only two losses they suffered were both to Georgia, once in the regular season and once in the SEC championship game.

However, the Bulldogs are out of the CFP. Still, fans had some skepticism after their near-loss to Arizona State. No matter what, Sarkisian has proven he can coach in the big game. With a talented roster as ever on both sides, the Longhorns have a legitimate chance to win the national championship.

While Hartzell might not be at the university anymore, he helped hire Sarkisian and trusted him to be the guy to lead Texas. Because of that, Sarkisian remains grateful and will hope to bring the university another national title. First, they'll have to get through the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl.