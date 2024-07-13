Texas football fans, get ready. One of the program's top targets is set to reveal his commitment on August 21, per On3. Five-star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi is down to five schools.

Fasusi is a beast. The offensive tackle clocks in at 6-foot-5, and 300 pounds. He is the no. 12 ranked overall recruit in the 2025 class, per On3. He is going to choose between Texas, Oregon, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Missouri.

Texas football fans are salivating at the chance to get the offensive lineman. Fasusi is a local, playing high school football in Lewisville, Texas. He would be able to immediately play on the line with his strength, providing protection to Texas gunslinger Arch Manning.

On3 projects Texas football is the leading candidate for the lineman's services. He is praised for his size and physical strength. His high school coach thinks any program would be lucky to have him.

“He has it – everything coaches look for. The numbers talk about how great of a player he is, but he's an even better person. He's an unbelievable kid to be around. It's just a complete joy. He takes his academics very seriously. He's a very gifted young man,” Fasusi's high school coach Michael Odle said, per On3.

Texas football's 2024 season outlook

Texas football would love to have the commitment of Fasusi. The program is starting their first season in the SEC Conference in 2024, after playing in the Big 12 for years. The SEC is inarguably the most competitive and difficult conference in college football, and five-star recruits certainly help Texas with the transition. A Fasusi commitment would also mean four other SEC member schools would be deprived of his services.

Texas is coming off of a great season in 2023. The team won the Big 12 in their final season as a conference member, then went on to the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns lost in a semi-final game to Washington. While the loss stings, the Longhorns have reason to hope for continued success. The team returns quarterback Quinn Ewers, with Arch Manning waiting in the wings and ready to step in if needed.

The Longhorns also return a stellar offensive line for the 2024 season. The team has Kelvin Banks Jr. and Cameron Williams, both among the best offensive linemen in the country. Fasusi could continue that legacy of great play at the offensive tackle position, once those two guys move on from the program. Fasusi would not be available until 2025, if he decides to go to Austin.

The squad starts off their 2024 season with a matchup against Colorado State on August 31. The Longhorns then play a non conference game against Michigan, in one of the most anticipated early season matchups of the year. The team opens their SEC conference schedule against Mississippi State on September 28. Fasusi will surely be watching closely as Texas takes their maiden voyage in the SEC.