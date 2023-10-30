Ahead of the Texas-BYU football game this weekend, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said he’d play both Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning at quarterback with starter Quinn Ewers out with an injury. The game came, Texas won 35-6, but we didn’t get to see the highly-touted Manning, as Murphy played the entire game for the Longhorns. Afterward, Sarkisian explained why.

“I just wanted to try to find a little more rhythm offensively. We just weren’t into the flow that I would have liked,” Sarkisian told reporters after the game, per On3. “Maybe if we could have punched a couple of those drives in when we got stopped inside the five. But we didn’t. To me, it was making sure we had enough rhythm with Maalik in there.”

While Steve Sarkisian’s reasoning for not playing Arch Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, makes sense, the Texas football coach knows it’s not going to be a popular decision.

“That’s why I’m hesitant on those things to say ‘Yes, he’s going to go in,’” Sarkisian continued. “Because now, I’m going to get called a liar because I didn’t put him in. Just felt like it wasn’t the right time.”

Maalik Murphy played well overall in this game, leading his team to a convincing victory. The redshirt freshman signal-caller, who was a big-time recruit himself, finished the game 16-of-25 for 170 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Texas next takes on No. 25 Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 4, and with Quinn Ewers’ injury likely keeping him out at least one more game, it will be interesting to see if Sarkisian sticks with Murphy again, or if Manning finally gets his first real run at Texas.