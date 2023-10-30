Without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, Texas football secured a 35-6 win over BYU last Saturday. Freshman Maalik Murphy got the start under center for the Longhorns and played fairly well in his first collegiate start.

Murphy completed 64% of his passes, throwing for 170 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian said he was proud of the way Murphy played despite some mistakes.

“We’ve got to execute better around him, but the way that he responded from both of those two turnovers I thought was great,” Sarkisian said, via Dan Morrison. “Maalik has got really good composure about him. I think a little bit was the guys wanted to play so well around him and sometimes you can try a little too hard. You’re trying to make up for other stuff. We just need guys to do their jobs and do their jobs really well. But I was proud of Maalik and the way he responded.”

With Ewers sidelined with a shoulder injury that will force him to miss at least two weeks, Murphy was tabbed as the starter over Arch Manning. Some were surprised not to see Manning enter the game late when Texas led by three scores as the Longhorns stuck with Murphy through the entire game.

Maalik Murphy's performance likely earned him another start for Texas football as the Longhorns host Kansas State on Saturday. Texas probably can’t afford another loss if it wants to reach the College Football Playoff, so Murphy has to minimize the mistakes and do his job in order to see the Longhorns through until Quinn Ewers is ready to return.