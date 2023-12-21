Texas football picked up a big recruiting win over Texas A&M by flipping a four-star LB.

National Signing Day was on Wednesday, and the Texas football team put together yet another impressive recruiting class. The Longhorns will be moving to the SEC next season, and their 2024 class is near the top of the SEC and the entire country. Texas will be coming off of a College Football Playoff appearance in their first SEC season as well, so it looks like the Longhorns will be in good shape during their first season in their new conference.

One big win for Texas football on National Signing Day was the commitment of four-star linebacker Tyanthony Smith. Smith was originally committed to Texas A&M football, but he flipped over to the in-state foe on Wednesday, according to a tweet from Hayes Fawcett. That's a huge pickup for the Longhorns.

Tyanthony Smith is a four-star prospect, according to 247 Sports. He is ranked as the #339 player in the 2024 class, the #28 LB and the #54 player in the state of Texas. He currently attends Jasper High School in Jasper, Texas. He will be staying in his home state for college.

Texas football has put together quite the 2024 class. The Longhorns have the #5 recruiting class in the nation after National Signing Day. The Longhorns are bringing in four five-star recruits, 15 four-stars and three three-stars. This class is loaded. The only two SEC teams with classes that are ranked higher are Alabama and Georgia.

Recruiting is going to have to continue to look like this for Texas to compete in the SEC. Alabama and Georgia sign classes like this every year, and the Longhorns will have to do the same. Having a class like this one heading into their first season in the conference is certainly a good sign for what's to come in terms of recruiting.