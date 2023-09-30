The Texas Longhorns have been rolling to start the 2023 season. At 4-0 to start the season, the team has looked pretty impressive, albeit against less stiff competition. Still, a win over Alabama should make Texas football fans feel a bit more confident in their undefeated record so far.

However, the Longhorns might face their stiffest challenge this afternoon. Texas will face off against another undefeated team in Kansas. While the Jayhawks might not be as impressive as the Longhorns, they boast an offense that's been one of the best units in the nation. With that in mind, Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian stressed the importance of communication of the defensive side of the ball, per Anwar Richardson.

“Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said they need to play a disciplined brand of football and communication to deal with the Kansas offense. Said they need to play a physical brand of football on defense, be good up front, have great eyes, and trust their training.”

Most of the talk around the Longhorns surround their offense. With Quinn Ewers at the helm and the electric Jonathon Brooks in the backfield, the team has been mighty impressive. However, their best player is arguably on the other end of the ball. T'Vondre Sweat has been a terror for opposing offensive linemen, especially in the run game. LB Jaylan Ford has also been everywhere on the field for the Texas football squad.

Will we see a shootout between two talented offenses? Or can the Texas defense shut down one of the best offenses in the nation? We'll see what happens today.