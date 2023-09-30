The Texas Longhorns football team is on a roll. Coming off a 38-6 win over the unranked Baylor Bears, the Longhorns will be approaching their Saturday afternoon clash against Big 12 rival Kansas Jayhawks with utmost confidence, raring to show everyone that their hot start is no fluke given how stacked their squad is. Head coach Steve Sarkisian certainly knows that the Longhorns will be entering such a crucial juncture in their season, and he reminded his team just how crucial this upcoming stretch will be when it comes to determining just how successful they can be this season.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom call this past Thursday, the Texas football head coach hammered home just how important it will be for his Longhorns not to let up, reminding his players of the purpose of everything they do.

“You hit week 5 season, we're getting into conference play, and the ballgames seem more significant, of more importance,” Sarkisian said, per Joe Cook of Inside Texas by On3 Sports. “To play Saturday here at DKR in a top 25 matchup with two undefeated teams, this is why we do what we do.”

These momentous games, such as the one Texas football will have against the Jayhawks, will be the ultimate test of a team's mental fortitude. Will the Longhorns' players shrink under the bright lights of what promises to be a heated in-conference matchup or will they rise to the occasion, like Steve Sarkisian hopes they would?

It won't be getting any easier for Texas football from here anyway; if they do manage to overcome Kansas, they'll be facing the Oklahoma Sooners, currently ranked 14th, on October 7. But it seems like Sarkisian has prepared his men well enough for the occasion, if his words are any indication.