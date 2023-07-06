College football season is going to be fun, especially with some new programs in the Big 12 Conference and plenty of other realignment rumors. On Thursday, the Big 12 media preseason poll was released, and the Texas Longhorns landed on top of the list in the new-look conference.

The Longhorns beat out Kansas State easily in first-place votes, and Oklahoma and Texas Tech followed with TCU at No. 5. Somewhat surprising is the Horned Frogs, who went to the College Football Playoff national title game, are that far down the list.

Still, Texas being on top caught the attention of college football fans everywhere and brought forth plenty of reactions on Twitter.

Perhaps another worthwhile vote is Oklahoma State receiving one first-place vote.

As far as Texas football is concerned, the Longhorns do have a ton of talent, most notably at the quarterback position. Quinn Ewers is set to be the starter, although Arch Manning is right behind him in a loaded QB room. The loss of Bijan Robinson is a tough blow, but the hype is real for the Longhorns for this upcoming college football campaign.

The Longhorns finished 8-5 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12 but lost to Washington in the Alamo Bowl, so their being on top is a bit surprising. Only time will tell if the Longhorns can live up to the hype or not.