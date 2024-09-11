After a dominant showing in Week 2 against the Michigan Wolverines, Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian told Football Scoop gave his flowers to his Week 3 opponent, the University of Texas San Antonio ahead of their in-state clash.

“Well, I think first of all it’s good for the state. I think it's great we do play teams in our state,” Sarkisian said Wednesday on the SEC's teleconference. “I think it's great for their brand, good for our brand, and creates a really good environment at DKR (Darrell K. Royal Stadium).”

Texas football only plays two teams from the same state during the 2024 season, UTSA in Week 3 and Texas A&M in the final week of the season. UTSA was third in the American Athletic Conference with a 9-4 record. However, they went 7-1 in conference play. It's not only in the 2023 season that UTSA showed they're a legit team. Ever since head coach Jeff Traylor showed up, the program has benefited immensely.

Traylor has a 40-15 record since taking over and managed to take four bowl games before winning his first in the 2023 Frisco Bowl against Marshall. Not to mention, Traylor led UTSA to two Top-25 rankings throughout the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Regardless of UTSA's success, it's not only them making noise. Schools like Texas State and UTEP have all gained traction from the college football spectrum.

What did Texas football, Steve Sarkisian say about UTSA, other Texas schools?

“One thing I’d say about all those teams, they’re all dangerous,” Sarkisian said. “Coach Traylor has done a good job, they’re dangerous. We see what Texas State is doing now, what Sam Houston has done, UTEP is doing now with a new coach and will start to build.

While UTEP hasn't had the best couple of years, Texas State certainly has. They went 8-5 under first-year head coach G.J. Kinne and won the 2023 First Responder Bowl against Rice University. Now, they're starting the season 2-0 and have a chance to extend the winning streak against Arizona State on Thursday.

After Sarkisian's comments, he emphasized the possibility of playing more in-state schools could come to fruition.

“As we look down the road, things will come across my desk, [and I will say] ‘Sounds like a good idea or not a good idea,'” Sarkisian said. “That’s where Chris Del Conte and I work well together, what does our future schedule look like and what could potentially happen with the SEC, eight games or nine games.”

Texas football takes on UTSA in their Week 3 clash before starting conference play against Mississippi State.