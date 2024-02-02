Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian has big picture in mind

After being firmly shut-out of the title picture for almost a decade-and-a-half, it is easy to adjust expectations. Therefore, a Big 12 championship and first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff should be seen as an unequivocal success for Texas football. Steve Sarkisian does not see it that way, however.

During the broadcast of the annual East-West Shrine Bowl, the head coach outlined the goal of his program in 2023 and going forward.

“Ultimately, we have to continue to not get satisfied,” Sarkisian said, via Texas Sports Unfiltered. “We weren't good enough last year. It's great to win a conference championship and great to make the College Football Playoff, but at the University of Texas the goal is to win {national} championships. That's been our mission and focus for three years, and that hasn't changed.”

It sounds like there will be no adjustment period afforded to the Longhorns for the 2024-25 campaign, which will mark their first year in the SEC. Though, that is the double-edged sword of representing one of the football capitals of the world. Sustained prosperity will not be enough to satiate fans' hunger, especially when they are already subjected to the snake-bitten Dallas Cowboys.

Austin is desperate for a national title following an almost 20-year drought. Fortunately, with star quarterback Quinn Ewers returning, Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan for the NFL and Alabama icon Nick Saban retiring, Texas football should have a solid chance to reclaim the throne.

In a game that features the stars of tomorrow, it is only fitting that Shrine Bowl Hall of Famer Steve Sarkisian makes a grand proclamation on the future of his Longhorns.