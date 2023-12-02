The Texas football Longhorns are officially the 2023 Big 12 champions! The Longhorns take home the trophy in their final season with the Big 12 after defeating Oklahoma State 49-21. The win isn't just celebratory because it clinches the championship trophy, but keeps the Longhorns' College Football Playoff hopes in reach.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers was fantastic in the win, going 35-46 for 452 yards along with four touchdowns and one interception. Two receivers went for over 100 yards with Adonai Mitchell recording 109 yards and a touchdown while Ja'Tavion Sanders nabbing 105 yards and a touchdown. As a team they also excelled in the ground game, rushing for 198 yards.

The one bummer was the injury to star receiver Xavier Worthy, who had six receptions for 86 yards before he was seen in a walking boot and crutches. It's unclear how serious the injury is.

Otherwise, it's a great day for the Longhorns who are now 12-1, with their lone loss coming at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game. Now, Texas football has a better shot at making the playoffs and fans were thrilled for their team.

RECOMMENDED
CFP trophy surrounded by Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, Washington, Georgia, Florida State, and Alabama football logos
Oddsmakers hint at which teams will potentially be in CFP, and Georgia is out

Benedetto Vitale ·

Texas football Xavier Worthy and Steve Sarkisian
Texas football: Xavier Worthy gets critical Steve Sarkisian update after scary ankle injury

Peter Sampson ·

Texas football, Longhorns, Quinn Ewers, College Football Playoff, Big 12
Texas football's Quinn Ewers sends message to CFP committee

Eva Geitheim ·

Washington football and Michigan football are practically locks for the playoff after the Huskies won the Pac-12 Championship Game and beat Oregon twice, while Michigan won the game over Ohio State. The question for the Longhorns will be if their win is enough to earn them a spot. There are still other contenders in Georgia, Florida State and Alabama, but Texas should have the advantage over at least Alabama since they beat the Crimson Tide this year.