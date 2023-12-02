Texas football fans are thrilled after the Longhorns keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive with a Big 12 Championship win

The Texas football Longhorns are officially the 2023 Big 12 champions! The Longhorns take home the trophy in their final season with the Big 12 after defeating Oklahoma State 49-21. The win isn't just celebratory because it clinches the championship trophy, but keeps the Longhorns' College Football Playoff hopes in reach.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers was fantastic in the win, going 35-46 for 452 yards along with four touchdowns and one interception. Two receivers went for over 100 yards with Adonai Mitchell recording 109 yards and a touchdown while Ja'Tavion Sanders nabbing 105 yards and a touchdown. As a team they also excelled in the ground game, rushing for 198 yards.

The one bummer was the injury to star receiver Xavier Worthy, who had six receptions for 86 yards before he was seen in a walking boot and crutches. It's unclear how serious the injury is.

Xavier Worthy is on crutches, hopefully it's precautionary. pic.twitter.com/0f4d4PZ8gD — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) December 2, 2023

Otherwise, it's a great day for the Longhorns who are now 12-1, with their lone loss coming at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game. Now, Texas football has a better shot at making the playoffs and fans were thrilled for their team.

Texas Football has: A top 4 roster in college football. A top 4 coaching mind in college football. A top 4 win in college football. A TOP 4 TEAM IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL!@TexasFootball @TexasFootball @TexasFootball — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 2, 2023

IM SO GLAD I WAS IN ARLINGTON TO WITNESS THE EXPERIENCE I LOVE THIS TEAM pic.twitter.com/64Nhsqfh6B — marsho (@TTVmarsho) December 2, 2023

The Big 12 Committee might want to rethink that CoTY award. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/oZpHK5OM95 — John Edward Garcia (@JohnEG78) December 2, 2023

That champion feeling pic.twitter.com/Ecs3Fkly7G — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 2, 2023

Washington football and Michigan football are practically locks for the playoff after the Huskies won the Pac-12 Championship Game and beat Oregon twice, while Michigan won the game over Ohio State. The question for the Longhorns will be if their win is enough to earn them a spot. There are still other contenders in Georgia, Florida State and Alabama, but Texas should have the advantage over at least Alabama since they beat the Crimson Tide this year.