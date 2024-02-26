Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are currently in the midst of what would figure to be a highly important offseason for the future direction of the program. Texas is coming off of an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal, where they ultimately lost in heartbreaking fashion against the Washington Huskies in New Orleans, but Sarkisian still has hope for the program at the highest level its been in years due to the team's recent relative success.
Of course, a large part of the responsibilities of any college football coach is to stay consistent on the recruiting trail, and it appears that Steve Sarkisian is doing just that, albeit with other blue blood programs hot on his tail.
“NEWS: Four-Star WR Taz Williams Jr. is down to 10 schools! The 6’0 185 WR from Red Oak, TX is ranked as a Top 10 WR in Texas (per On3) Holds a total of 53 Offers Where Should He Go?” reported Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Other schools in Taz Williams Jr.'s top ten besides Texas football include Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Baylor, and several others. Williams is a member of the Class of 2025, and being from in-state, it's easy to see why Sarkisian and the Longhorns would have interest in securing his commitment.
The receiver room in Texas will be of specific concern over the coming months due in part to the departure of Texas' best wide receiver, AD Mitchell, to the NFL Draft.