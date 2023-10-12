The trash talk continues from the Oklahoma football side of things after the Sooners' huge, 34-30 win over Texas in the Red River Rivalry game. Sooners head coach Brent Venables and linebacker Danny Stutsman posed to take a picture wearing NIL shirts that savagely troll the Longhorns after their loss to Oklahoma football. See the shirts for yourself, per On3 Sports.

Oklahoma football, Brent Venables trolls Texas

Venables, along with Stutsman, wore shirts that read, “Oklahoma only fears God. Texas fears Oklahoma.”

It's safe to say that Venables and the Sooners are feeling themselves after their thrilling win over the Longhorns. And why shouldn't they be?

While many expected a good Red River Rivalry game between the then-no. 12 ranked Sooners and no. 3 ranked Texas football, few gave Oklahoma much of a chance to emerge with a win.

Emerge victorious they did, thanks to a game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Dillon Gabriel with 15 seconds left in the game.

This isn't the first time the Oklahoma football team- specifically Stutsman- has trolled the Longhorns following the win.

Sooners LB Danny Stutsman's “tattoo”

Stutsman, a junior linebacker whose fingerprints were all over the win over Texas, posted a picture on Twitter indicating that he got a matching ‘Horns Down' tattoo along with teammate Jaren Kanak, trolling the Longhorns with the Big 12 taunt.

But Stutsman later posted another tweet indicating that he had not gotten a tattoo and that the initial picture was a prank. In another twist, Stutsman claimed to still have the tattoo during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, so perhaps he is trolling the masses in addition to Texas.

Either way, Stutsman, who had nine tackles against Texas, clearly relishes the idea of rubbing Oklahoma football's victory in the face of the Longhorns.

Next year's Red River Rivalry game will definitely be worth tuning into once again.