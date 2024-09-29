The top ranked Texas football program put on another excellent performance Saturday, beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs 35-13 in their first ever SEC conference game. The dominant display was led by redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning, who accounted for three total touchdowns in the victory. After the game, Manning dropped a truth bomb on the press.

“I think last week I didn’t have as much fun as I wanted to, I think I had a little more fun today, even though I was a little rocky,” Manning stated to reporters, including Perla Paredes of the Daily Texan, via X, formerly Twitter.

Manning went 26 of 32 for 324 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also ran six times for 33 yards and a score as well. Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team are off to a roaring 5-0 start and performed very well in their first SEC test. Now they head towards an off week before their first matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in their new conference. The Red River Rivalry between the two programs now means more than ever, as a College Football Playoff berth and more is on the line. The question is this: will Manning or Quinn Ewers led the Longhorns into Dallas?

Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers heading for QB competition with Texas football

Last year’s Red River Rivalry ended in a loss for the Texas football program, and a win on October 12 would help them maintain their standing in the current rankings. Ewers went 31 of 37 for 346 yards in that game, but his two interceptions did hurt the Longhorns in the matchup. This year, however, might be a bit different. Especially if Manning keeps the starting job against Oklahoma in two weeks.

His rating of 200.4 so far this season has been superb, as he’s thrown for 900 yards and nine touchdowns, and ran for three more as well. His dual threat capability has given Sarkisian and his offense more to work with, and defenses more to contend with too. Would he be the best choice to start against the Sooners? Or would Ewers taking the job back (as long as he’s healthy) be the right move? In two weeks, Texas football fans, analysts and more will find out. The fate of the Longhorns’ season may rest on this choice.