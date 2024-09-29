After Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers didn't play in the Week 5 SEC clash with Mississippi State, head coach Steve Sarkisian had some thoughts about his freshman quarterback, Arch Manning.

“I just didn't want him to feel like a home run hitter every time he got in the box,” Sarkisian said, via Josh Newman of LoneStarLive.com.

Although Manning had a solid game in Week 4, throwing for 258 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, Sarkisian wanted something more. He wanted efficiency. After a ton of deep shots last week, he went for more medium, safer, and manageable passes.

As a result of the efficiencies, he went 26-for-31 with 324 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 33 yards and an additional score. Manning also threw a 49-yard touchdown that had fans going wild. As Texas football opened conference play, Manning remains a solid option in case Ewers remains out.

Will Steve Sarkisian ride with Arch Manning for Texas football?

Regardless of fans, and other people saying Manning should be the starting quarterback, Ewers has an immeasurable impact on his team. Before being injured, he was in the top spot for the Heisman Trophy. Despite Ewers missing two weeks, Texas still looks like a No. 1 ranked team.

However, Ewers is still the go-to guy for Texas football. He has 691 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions through three weeks. Also, Ewers has a 73.4% completion percentage, showing his efficiency across all parts of the gridiron. Even though Manning has showed serious promise and flashes of a generational quarterback, Sarkisian knows what his team needs.

“We need Quinn back, he's our quarterback, he's our leader,” Sarkisian said.

Ewers's status is uncertain heading into the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma. Even if Manning will play, hehas performed and exceeded expectations after throwing him into the fire for two-and-a-half weeks. Still, the freshman will need some time to develop before taking a starting quarterback spot.