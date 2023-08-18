Can the hype be real? Is the Texas Longhorns football program truly back this year? Or will college football fans be fooled once again by believing in a false narrative, a false hope that has long been reported but continuously left unfulfilled? The hype for the Longhorns is the largest it's been in some time, which is saying something for them. Even after finishing 8-5 last season, where expectations were unmet yet again, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have built a team capable of achieving big things in 2023. Of course, the yearly question is—will they actually make it happen? Let's delve into some bold predictions for Texas football in 2023.

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy will both be Heisman finalists

Following much of the Texas hype is that of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who seems to have undergone a complete transformation heading into this season. He has changed everything from his eating habits to his hairstyle. If he shows that he's finally capable of living up to the five-star rating he received coming out of high school and leads Texas to a Big 12 title game, then Ewers will most certainly be in New York for the Heisman ceremony. But one of his wide receivers could be sitting right next to him.

Xavier Worthy, who will be a junior this season, is still seeking that breakout season, so to speak. Despite already ranking third in Longhorns school history for most touchdown catches (21) by a wide receiver (per Dallas News), Worthy has more to prove. Ewers getting hurt last season didn't do Worthy any favors–along with Worthy's own injury of a broken hand–and even when Ewers came back from injury, he and Worthy were never quite on the same page. With other weapons now, such as Georgia transfer wide receiver AD Mitchell, this could actually benefit all parties. Worthy can still be the go-to guy, solidifying himself as the clear WR1, but Mitchell's addition will also allow Ewers to spread the wealth when needed and prevent defenses from focusing solely on Worthy. Either way, it is not out of the realm of possibility for Worthy to amass over 1,000 receiving yards this season with double-digit touchdowns.

2. Texas football beats Alabama in Week 2

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In my Alabama bold predictions article, I hesitated to include this prediction, so I saved it for this piece instead. I actually predicted that Nick Saban would lose to a former assistant, specifically Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin. Well, Saban might face defeat against two former assistants this season.

Sarkisian is 0-1 against Saban, the lone game being last year's 20-19 loss when the Crimson Tide traveled to Austin for a Big Noon Kickoff game in early September. Many believed that had Quinn Ewers not been injured midway through the game, the Longhorns could have handed Alabama their first loss of the young season. However, Bryce Young led Alabama down the field in the waning moments, setting up a Will Reichard 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining, ultimately securing the victory for the Crimson Tide.

A disheartened Sarkisian simply stated that the Longhorns didn't lose that game, they just ran out of time. The record books beg to differ, Sark. Nevertheless, Texas must travel to Tuscaloosa this year, once again for a Week 2 matchup. Both teams have gimme matchups in Week 1, with Texas hosting Rice and Alabama hosting Middle Tennessee State. Unless Alabama experiences a collapse akin to Miami's performance last year, both teams should enter this game with a 1-0 record.

Even though Texas finished 8-5 last year and grappled with quarterback issues after Ewers' injury, that game against Alabama last year put the Longhorns back on the map as contenders. It gave them recognition as a team that could compete with the elite squads in the league once again. This year's game will likely have a similar impact, but with a greater outcome—Texas will defeat Alabama on their own turf.

1. Texas football wins the Big 12

When you think of Texas Longhorns football, does it seem accurate to associate them with the prominent players in the Big 12 conference? They undoubtedly possess the name and brand recognition, yet the Longhorns have only clinched three Big 12 titles since the conference's formation in 1996. They are tied with Baylor and last year's victor, Kansas State, for the second-most championships in the conference's history. Meanwhile, Oklahoma leads the conference with a staggering 14 titles, the most in the conference. Texas has not dominated this conference as many expected they would. In fact, they haven't claimed a Big 12 title since 2009. In their final season in the conference before both Texas and rival Oklahoma transition to the SEC next season, the Longhorns have one last opportunity to secure a final Big 12 championship.

This season presents its challenges in the schedule, however. Granted, once they overcome Alabama, a non-conference opponent for the last time this season, the Longhorns will face a trip to Waco two weeks later to play against Baylor. Then, two weeks after that, the Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma. Following a bye week, they will travel to Houston, host BYU and Kansas State, and then face TCU and Kansas State on the road. Finally, they will contend against Texas Tech at home in what could be a formidable matchup. The positive aspect is that they will only leave the state of Texas once throughout the entire season. If Texas successfully navigates this challenging path and makes it to the Big 12 title game, they might have even more achievements to anticipate. Ultimately, they will clinch their first Big 12 championship in 14 years.