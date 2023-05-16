One of the most anticipated games of the college football season this fall is an early season clash between Alabama and Texas. It was announced Tuesday that the 2023 game between two of college football’s most storied programs will be played at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

The game is scheduled for Sept. 9 during Week 2. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

Alabama football, coached by Nick Saban, will face one of Saban’s many protégées in Steve Sarkisian, who leads Texas. Sarkisian is in his third season as head coach of Texas Football after two seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator under Saban. He won a national title with the Crimson Tide in 2020.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If history were to repeat itself, it would favor Texas in a game against Alabama. Texas is 7-1 all-time against Alabama. Unfortunately for Texas fans, that one loss came in a national title game.

The two teams played early last season, with Alabama playing as the No. 1 team in the country. The Crimson Tide just snuck away with a 20-19 win. Texas football fans likely will want to see their team grab a revenge victory against one of their long-term rivals.

Alabama and Texas will be playing each other quite often for the foreseeable future with Texas set to join the SEC with Oklahoma in 2024. The best conference in college football is getting even better, and fans already get to see the new rivalries start to unfold. A Texas-Alabama clash under the lights in Tuscaloosa, Ala. will be quite the treat for college football fans in early September.