Texas football is picked to finish first in the Big 12 conference by its media members. The Longhorns are expected to have one of the most talented rosters in college football, including at receiver, where they have their two top returning players, Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington, and Georgia transfer AD Mitchell, among others.

Via “Late Kick with Josh Pate”:

“When we've had our best offenses we've been able to deploy people across the field that make it difficult for you to kind of pin down and hone in on,” Sarkisian said. “And in turn, the ball can get spread out when the quarterback knows (where) to go with the ball. Guys can make plays in space because they're getting those one-on-one matchups.”

Sarkisian was previously the offensive coordinator for Alabama football, where he helped lead the Crimson Tide to the 2020 national championship. He coached Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith in those years.

One of Texas' players will have to step up to perform like Smith. But Sarkisian's comments should fire up quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is expected to have high potential this season.

Sarkisian is entering his third season with the Longhorns. Last season, Texas finished 8-5 and lost the Alamo Bowl.

Texas football lost a competitive game to Alabama Week 2 this past season. They were ranked as high as No. 18 nationally by the College Football Playoff rankings.

Texas is predicted to be ranked No. 11 in the preseason by Athlon Sports.

“The Longhorns will be a favorite to win the Big 12 with so much returning experience,” the site read. “In the Horns' last season in the Big 12, Sarkisian could springboard his program into the SEC by breaking through with Texas' first conference title since 2009.