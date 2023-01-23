For the first time in its 47-year history, the Associated Press’ top-25 women’s basketball rankings did not include a team from Texas. The state’s 835-week streak with at least one team cracking the top-25 list has come to an end with the Texas Longhorns sliding out of this week’s rankings.

Earlier this year, Baylor lost its 19-year streak of being in the top-25 rankings come to an end. Only UConn and Tennessee had longer streaks than the Bears (the Huskies are the only one out of the three programs that still has an active streak).

“Texas is the oil state and also has certainly been rich in women’s basketball as well,” said Mel Greenberg, who started the poll in the 1976-77 season while with the Philadelphia Inquirer. “When I started, the state had some of the best teams with Wayland and Stephen F. Austin. Then Jody [Conradt] at Texas and eventually Kim [Mulkey] at Baylor continued the tradition.”

As for the other teams on the AP’s list this week, Stanford reclaimed its spot in the top-three after LSU had ousted the Cardinal from its No. 3 slot last week. Middle Tennessee made the biggest jump, going from being unranked to No. 23. The Lady Raiders made the list for the first time in nine years following a 14-game win streak.

Here is how the rest of the top-25 looks after the AP’s Week 12 poll: