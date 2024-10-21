The entire college football world watched the Week 8 matchup between Texas and Georgia, but the top headline came from the stands instead of the field. As fans disagreed with a pass interference call in the third quarter, the Texas football student section threw trash and debris onto the field into the far end zone, causing a delay.

After the game, Texas issued a public apology to the SEC and Georgia for the actions of its fans. University president Jay Hartzell was not satisfied with ending it there and sent an email to the student body noting that the school had to pay a $250,000 fine for the incident and would “use all means available” to attempt to identify the students involved.

“The University of Texas will use all means available to identify those who threw debris on the field and revoke those students’ ticket privileges to all athletic events for the remainder of this academic year,” Hartzell's email read. “While such a review is required under the penalties imposed by the SEC, we agree with that approach because it is the right thing to do. We have zero tolerance for behavior that is completely at odds with our University’s commitment to conduct ourselves as a community of responsible leaders.”

From the initial video, it appears Hartzell and his staff will have their work cut out for them. Hundreds of pieces of trash flew onto the field from several different angles with several hands getting involved.

Texas looks to rebound at Vanderbilt in Week 9

Following their first loss of the season, Texas dropped down to No. 5 in the AP poll and faces another challenge in Week 9 on the road. A matchup with Vanderbilt looked like a tune-up in the preseason but the Commodores enter the week at 5-2 and ranked No. 25.

Vanderbilt will ride a three-game win streak into their fifth home game at FirstBank Stadium. They are currently 4-0 at home, including a shocking 40-35 upset of No. 1 Alabama.