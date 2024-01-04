Texas Southern national alumni president Corrie Williamson is calling for the institution to set an official date that the new head coach will be hired.

Amid the Texas Southern coaching saga that engulfed the end of 2023 and still persists in 2024, National Alumni President Corrie Williamson. Per Locked On HBCU host and Texas Southern alumni Darrion Gray, Williamson sent the letter on Wednesday addressed to the Texas Southern Board of Regents, who control the hire of the head coach at the Houston, Texas-based HBCU.

TSUNAA issues an open letter on the current search for a head coach. Asks the University to set a target date for a hire pic.twitter.com/hVYh76mEjc — MOUTH OF THE SOUTH (@southexclusives) January 3, 2024

The statement in full by Williamson is below.

“Hello Tigers and TSU Board of Regents,

I, along with the Board of Directors of the Texas Southern University National Alumni Association would like to wish our Texas Southern University family a wonderful and prosperous new year. The new year allows us to evaluate where we are and provides an opportunity to seize the moments that are before us. Although we have faced many challenges throughout our University history, we are now at a crossroads, and every decision will either move the University forward or continue to perpetuate the negative stereotype that is constantly placed upon Texas Southern University.

Since Coach McKinney's departure, the Athletic Director, along with our interim president, conducted the necessary steps to interview and select a final candidate to present to the Board of Regents for contract approval. As of today's date, there have been unexpected obstacles that have prevented a final candidate from being named. I can assuredly say that I, along with my fellow tens of thousands of alumni, are disappointed that we have entered into a new year without a football coach being confirmed. Alumni are strongly encouraging the Texas Southern University Board of Regents to expeditiously vote on our next football coach. We have missed the Division I Football Early Signing Period. We are on the cusp of missing the Division I Football Midyear Junior College Transfer Signing Period, and with the beginning of the Division I Football Regular Signing Period soon approaching on February 7.

2024. TSU not having a football coach is placing the football program at a deficit in recruiting quality student-athletes. In addition, we have current football players who have entered the transfer portal due to the uncertainty of the status of the coach.

It is always our goal as the alumni association to work with the University to ensure stability and growth for our University. As stakeholders, we all want what is best for our beloved Texas Southern University and want to ensure every decision made propels us to further greatness. With that said, alumni would like for the University to publish a target date on when we can expect the new football coach to be named in an effort to keep the TSU community informed.“

After Texas Southern announced they weren't renewing the contract of head football coach Clarence McKinney in November, the program launched into a coaching search that has lasted for nearly two months. Now former Alcorn State University football coach Fred McNair was believed to be the front runner, leaving the Braves to join the Tigers.

However, plans for McNair to get the job seemingly halted once Andre Johnson expressed interest in the position. Johnson is a big name in Houston, having played for the Texans for a significant portion of his NFL career, and was announced as a semifinalist for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame. Ed Reed also expressed interest in the position.

The Texas Southern Board of Regents has delayed the process of hiring a new head coach multiple times with no clarity on when the decision will be made. Texas Southern Vice President of Athletics released a statement on December 28th delaying the hiring of a head coach once again.

“The hiring of a head football coach is a strategic decision that cannot be taken lightly,” Granger said in a statement. “The Board of Regents and I engaged in positive discussions over the holidays. I am excited about our new leadership's bold, strategic direction for Texas Southern University. I will be taking a few additional days to consider candidates for the coaching vacancy and will work closely with Interim President Dr. Mary Evans Sias and the Board to announce a hiring decision shortly.”

For now, the conversations around the hire persist with no clear front-runner in sight. But, the Texas Southern community seems ready to move forward and welcome the next leader of their football program which will hopefully lead the team to promise.