Star Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body is entering the transfer portal, per a late-night tweet by AithELITE. The news comes as Texas Southern looks to find a new coach after deciding not to renew the contract of head coach Charles McKinney and Texans great Andre Johnson indicating to the Houston Chronicle that he has some interest in the Texas Southern head coaching job.

Texas Southern QB Andrew Body (@ANDREWBODY_) has entered the transfer portal after playing in 23 career games with 304 completions for 4,103 yards and 27 TDs — AithELITE (@AithELITE) November 30, 2023

Body posted the announcement of his transfer to his social media accounts, saying,

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for allowing me to play the sport I love and for giving me the opportunity to continue my journey at the collegiate level. Getting one step closer to my goal is a dream come true, and I am forever grateful. I would also like to express my gratitude to all of Tiger Nation, the student body, alumni, faculty, and everyone who welcomed me with open arms and treated me like family. You will always hold a special place in my heart. To all the supporters and fans, thank you for your love and support, it means the world to me.

To my coaches, thank you for everything. You taught me not only how to be a better athlete but also how to be a better person. Your guidance and wisdom have made a lasting impact on my life. To my teammates, I will always cherish the memories we made together. I love you all and I pray that each and every one of you achieves your dreams and aspirations. And to Z, thank you for being there for me. I appreciate every moment we shared.

Lastly, I want to thank the two guys who gave a kid from Corpus Christi an opportunity – Coach McKinney and Coach Marsh. You are the reason I chose to attend TXSU. Thank you for your honesty, genuineness, and unwavering support. TXSU has been an amazing second home to me for the past 2 1/2 years, and it will always hold a special place in my heart.

Making this decision was not easy, but after much thought, conversations with my family, self-evaluation, and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.”

Body announced that he'd sit out the rest of the season to recover from a shoulder injury that he suffered playing against Alabama A&M in the 2022 season. He announced his decision in a statement.

“After multiple doctor visits and conversations with my family, we have decided that it's necessary for my health to proceed with a medical redshirt this season,” Body said in his statement. “It wasn't an easy decision. It is very disappointing to be unable to compete this football season but I look forward to next year. God willing I will be 1000%.”

In his sole appearance this season against the Prairie View A&M University Panthers, Body performed up to his usual standards. He completed 18 out of 38 passes for 286 yards and 3 touchdowns, but unfortunately also threw three interceptions in the overtime loss during the State Fair Classic. Body was honored as the SWAC Preseason 2nd-Team Quarterback at SWAC Media Day prior to the season.

Body is an immense talent and would be a great pickup for any team either in the FCS or the FBS. But if he does leave, it would be a tremendous loss for a Texas Southern program that seemed poised to make a huge jump as a contender in the SWAC West division.