The Houston Astros Foundation is sponsoring a new project at Texas Southern University by donating funding to build a baseball and softball stadium on its Houston campus. The new baseball and softball stadiums at Texas Southern University will begin construction on Thursday, October 3 at noon.

“The Astros are excited to partner with Texas Southern University as they build new baseball and softball fields. TSU students deserve the opportunity to go from playing and watching baseball at a city park to having their own stadium on campus,” said Paula Harris, Vice President Community Affairs and Director of the Astros Foundation. “The entire World Series-winning Astros organization is proud to be a part of the historic and monumental opportunity for Texas Southern University Baseball.

This project has been in the works since February 2023. Both the softball and baseball teams play at off-campus sites, MacGregor Park and Memorial Park. The locations of both facilities will be at the present location of the Yates High School Baseball/Softball Fields, on the corner of Cleburne and Sampson Streets, across from the Texas Southern University East Garage.

The baseball stadium is expected to hold 1,080 spectators, while the softball facility can accommodate 480 people. In addition to press boxes, lights for night games, and locker rooms for both programs, both stadiums will share a snack stand. With both stadiums anticipated to be open in the spring of 2026, the baseball stadium will also have 80 seats reserved for VIP visitors.

“This partnership is a game changer for our student-athletes. Our players already excel in the classroom as scholars. Now they will get the facilities they deserve as athletes,” said TSU Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger. “I would like to thank Houston Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane and his executive team for their generosity and commitment to help make this project a reality for our campus and the surrounding community.”