The Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) hit the road to take on the Texas State Bobcats (3-2, 1-0 Sun Belt). It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Arkansas State-Texas State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Arkansas State-Texas State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arkansas State-Texas State Odds

Arkansas State: +14.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +420

Texas State: -14.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -580

Over: 63.5 (-115)

Under: 63.5 (-105)

How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Texas State

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arkansas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas State’s only two losses this season have come against power-four opponents in Iowa State and Michigan. When playing teams outside of that, the Red Wolves are 3-0. They play well against competition that is more on their level, and Texas State falls into that category. Those three wins are all very close games, as well. They have not won by more than four points. This means Arkansas State knows how to win the close games and close out in the fourth quarter.

The Red Wolves are pretty good at forcing turnovers. In their games, Arkansas State has intercepted seven passes. Three of those interceptions came against Michigan, so their defensive backs can do good work against good teams. Texas State’s Jordan McCloud has thrown five this season, so there is a chance for the Red Wolves to cause some turnovers.

Arkansas State needs to find a way to be better on the ground. The run game will open up the passing game. Texas State has allowed nine touchdowns on the ground this season, so there is a good chance for Arkansas State to do some damage on the ground. Along with that, Arkansas State will score if they can get in the Redzone. If Arkansas State can move the ball into scoring territory a few times, they should be able to keep this one close.

Why Texas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Despite the brutal loss to Sam Houston State, Texas State still has a very solid defense. They have allowed the second-fewest total yards per game in the Sun Belt, second-fewest rushing yards and fourth-fewest points. Arkansas State averages less than three yards per carry this season, so Texas State should have no problem at all making the Red Wolves a one-dimensional team. As long as they stop the run, they will be able to do some damage on defense.

In the passing game, the Bobcats put a lot of pressure on the quarterback. Now, Jaylen Raynor is a dual-threat QB, but Texas State is relentless with its defensive line. The Bobcats lead the Sun Belt with 21 sacks, and that number is actually second in the nation. Making Raynor uncomfortable, and forcing him to try and make plays on the run is going to be the key for Texas State in this game. If they can dominate in the trenches, the Bobcats will win this game.

Jordan McCloud is the player to watch. He has thrown for the 25th-most pass yards in the nation (second in the Sun Belt), and fifth most passing touchdowns in the nation (first in the Sun Belt), and he can get it done with his legs, as well. He has the arm talent to sit in the pocket and make plays but is capable of long touchdown runs. expect him to make a big impact on this game.

Final Arkansas State-Texas State Prediction & Pick

Texas State had a chance to beat Sam Houston State by a lot, but blew it. They then crushed went on the road and crushed Troy. I do not think they will allow another team to hang around if they are playing well. Arkansas State does not have the firepower on offense to hang around. I will take Texas State to cover.

Final Arkansas State-Texas State Prediction & Pick: Texas State -14.5 (-105)