The Texas Tech football program is getting some players from the transfer portal. The Red Raiders are adding a cornerback and wide receiver, per On3. The players are Mississippi State transfer defensive back Brice Pollock, and Miami Ohio wide receiver Reggie Virgil.

Texas Tech football is rolling under coach Joey McGuire. The Red Raiders are 8-4 this season, and had the best scoring offense in the Big 12 Conference. The Red Raiders have been extremely active in the transfer portal since it opened in early December.

Virgil has one year of eligibility remaining, after playing for Miami Ohio. He caught 41 passes this season for 816 yards. Virgil also posted nine touchdowns this season.

Pollock is one of the top cornerbacks in the portal, and his addition is huge for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech struggled to defend the pass this season, finishing with one of the worst pass defenses statistically in the Big 12. Pollock posted 72 tackles in two years with Mississippi State.

Pollock is also the second defensive back to commit to Texas Tech in the last week. FCS defensive star Cole Wisniewski is also coming to Lubbock, to help bolster the secondary.

Texas Tech football is looking to stay competitive in the Big 12

Texas Tech finished the season with back-to-back victories, including a thumping over West Virginia. West Virginia fired coach Neal Brown after the embarrassing 52-15 loss to Tech.

The Red Raiders finished 6-3 in the Big 12, which is a competitive and close conference. Texas Tech is preparing to play in the Liberty Bowl, where they will face an Arkansas team from the SEC.

McGuire is doing well in Lubbock. The coach is in his third season with the team, and has taken the team to bowl games every year he's led the Red Raiders. McGuire is also undefeated in bowls at Texas Tech, and has two eight-win seasons.

The coach had never been a college head coach before coming to Lubbock. McGuire worked as an assistant at Baylor for several years before taking the Texas Tech job. Red Raiders fans certainly have to be happy that this hire is working out so far.

One area that isn't doing well in the McGuire tenure is the pass defense. Texas Tech football finished the regular season in 2024 with the 132nd pass defense in the country, allowing more than 305 yards per game. That is out of 133 total schools.

Texas Tech football and Arkansas play in the Liberty Bowl on December 27. The game kicks off at 7:00 Eastern.