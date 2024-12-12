The transfer portal news in college football is rampant as key commitments drop left and right. All over the country, teams are making moves to improve before the offseason as they prepare for 2025. Texas Tech is among those teams looking to get into Big 12 title contention next season.

The Red Raiders took a massive step towards that goal on Wednesday when they landed a commitment from one of the best players in the transfer portal. Former North Dakota State safety Cole Wisniewski is headed to Lubbock and will play for Texas Tech next season according to Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic.

Wisniewski was one of the best players in all of the FCS in 2023 and stood out among the rest despite playing on a very talented North Dakota State team that has produced plenty of NFL players over the years. He was an FCS All-American during that season and led all of Division I college football with eight interceptions. Wisniewski missed all of 2024 with an injury and will now make the leap to the FBS and the Power Four to continue to show off his skills.

As you can see, Wisniewski is a turnover-forcing machine in the back end of the defense and patrols the middle of the field with the best of them. If he can't get to a wideout in time to pick the ball off, he will deliver a bone-crushing hit and make the next route over that part of the field that much harder. He is also comfortable coming downhill in run support and making tackles to help the defense.

The former Bison star will be a massive addition to a Texas Tech secondary that really struggled in 2024. That group struggled to stop opposing offenses in the Big 12. The Red Raiders finished 123rd in the FBS in total defense and tied for 120th in scoring defense. They struggled to cover opposing receivers on the outside and could not make tackles in space, allowing opposing skill players to create explosive plays after the catch.