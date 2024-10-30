Texas Tech football squandered a major opportunity when they blew a 17-point second half lead in a one-point loss to TCU. A major factor in that loss was the injury to quarterback Behren Morton, who didn't play in the second half after injuring his left shoulder.

Thankfully for Texas Tech, it looks like the injury to Morton isn't serious and that he will be able to play when the Red Raiders take on No. 10 Iowa State on Saturday, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Sources: Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton looked strong in practice on Tuesday and is expected to start on Saturday at No. 10 Iowa State,” Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He did not play in the second half last week against TCU with a left shoulder injury.”

Morton was replaced by true freshman Will Hammond on Saturday with the Red Raiders trying to stay in the middle of the Big 12 title race. Hammond played pretty well for the most part, completing 10-of-15 passes with 121 yards and a touchdown, but he committed a costly turnover that really hurt Texas Tech's chances. With the Red Raiders in field goal range with a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter, Hammond fumbled on a designed quarterback run and TCU recovered to essentially seal the game.

Texas Tech squandered big opportunity on Saturday

Texas Tech's loss to TCU on Saturday was a major missed opportunity to be a factor in the Big 12 title race during the final month of the regular season. They entered that contest with just one conference loss, which was tied with a whole host of teams and trailed just unbeaten BYU and Iowa State.

If both BYU and Iowa State win out, all of this will be inconsequential as the two will face off in the Big 12 title game. However, if those two teams begin to falter for any reason, Texas Tech will look back at this game with plenty of regret.

The Red Raiders now trail both Colorado and Kansas State in the conference standings as well. They get a chance to get even with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes when they head to Lubbock on Nov. 9, but them to win out and ask for a bunch of help from around the conference feels like a lot to ask. Logically, Texas Tech's last chance to win the Big 12 went out the window with its 17-point lead on Saturday.

Joey McGuire and company still have plenty to play for at 5-3. Texas Tech is just one win away from becoming bowl eligible for the fourth consecutive season. McGuire has led the Red Raiders to at least seven wins in each of his first two seasons and appears poised to do it once again in 2024, so it's clear he is the right man for the job. However, in a sport and a season with such thin margins, Saturday will be difficult to get over.