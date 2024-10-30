Texas Tech football head coach Joey McGuire did not appreciate his place-kicker's controversial, Donald Trump-themed touchdown celebration against TCU. The Red Raiders' loss against the Horned Frogs was surprisingly close, coming down to a 14-point, fourth quarter rally from the home team.

The game had a number of highlights, including a touchdown on a trick play from kicker Reese Burkhardt. The play prompted a controversial celebration where the senior showed his support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump by revealing a “MAGA” shirt under his pads. McGuire gave his reaction to the celebration on Monday.

“I always think the greatest thing about football, basketball is that it's a team sport: you always want to make sure that you're putting your team in the best situation. There are places where you can express your opinions… I don't think that's necessarily the time or the place,” said the third-year head coach to Chron Sports Culture Reporter Leah Vann.

Texas Tech football is moving past this incident

Reese Burkhardt isn't the first person who has voiced his support of the controversial presidential candidate. San Francisco 49ers' defensive end Nick Bosa has a history of voicing his support for the former president, a trend he continued this Sunday after the 49ers' win over the Dallas Cowboys.

McGuire's statement on the program addressing the situation “internally” suggests that the Red Raiders will remain focused on the task at hand, their upcoming road game against No. 11 Iowa State.

Texas Tech football has pulled a few upsets this year and is still in contention for the Big 12 championship game. McGuire and company currently sit at 3-2 in the conference and have two games against teams ahead of them. After the road trip to undefeated Iowa State, the Red Raiders will face No. 23 Colorado at home.

One major concern for the program going forward is their quarterback situation. Starter Behren Morton is listed as questionable for the showdown in Ames with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. The junior QB has had a very solid year for the Red Raiders so far. He has already set career-highs in passing touchdowns and yards this season.

Reese Burkhardt has made 75% of his field goals this season for Texas Tech. His lone miss came against TCU on a 50-yard attempt to end the half. The senior out of Andalusia Alabama has made 100% of his extra points this season.

Burkhardt has yet to speak to reporters on his celebration and, with the Red Raiders keeping it internal, it seems like he probably won't speak about it anytime soon.