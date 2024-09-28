Fear not, Texas Tech football fans: Josh Kelly is reportedly playing today vs. Cincinnati.

The star TTU wide receiver has been dealing with an injury, but according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, Kelly will give it a go today.

“Texas Tech star receiver Josh Kelly is expected to play today vs. Cincinnati, a source tells @247sports / @cbssports.

“The potential early-round draft pick was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. Has 31 catches and ranks sixth nationally in catches per game.”

Kelly, who transferred from Washington State during the offseason, has been Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton's favorite target through the first four games of the season. The sixth-year senior leads the Red Raiders outright in receptions (31) and receiving yards (376) and is tied with two players for the most receiving touchdowns (3). No player on the team has even half of the catches he has recorded so far.

With Kelly reportedly in the fold, Texas Tech will try to improve to 4-1. The Red Raiders got off to a shaky start to begin the season, with TTU squeaking by FCS team Abilene Christian in a 52-51 overtime win to open the year. The following week, Kelly and the Texas Tech football team went back to Pullman to face Washington State, which handled the Red Raiders 37-16.

The last two weeks have been much improved for Tech, though. After beating up on North Texas 66-21, Tech opened Big 12 play with a 30-22 win over previously undefeated Arizona State last Saturday.

The Red Raiders will hope to continue their winning ways tonight when they host Cincinnati, which is playing its first-ever road Big 12 game. The Bearcats, who officially joined the Big 12 this season, throttled Houston 34-0 last week in their inaugural game in the conference.

Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati is scheduled to kick off in Lubbock tonight at approximately 7 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN2.