North Texas looks to move to 3-0 as they face Texas Tech. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a North Texas-Texas Tech prediction and pick.

North Texas enters the game sitting at 2-0. They opened the year with a great game on the road at South Alabama. North Texas would be down 19-14 at the half, but put up 28 points in the third quarter, going on to win the game 52-38. Last week, they hosted Stephen F. Austin. Stephen F. Austin took the early lead on a field goal, but North Texas would take the lead on back-to-back touchdowns in the first quarter. North Texas would lead 21-17 at the half, but Stephen F. Austin would keep it close. Going into the fourth quarter, it would be 28-20, but North Texas would shut down Stephen F. Austin, winning 35-20.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech has struggled some this year. They opened the year with Abilene Christian. After taking a 22-7 lead in the first quarter, they would continue to lead at half, 32-21. Texas Tech held that lead into the fourth, but with five seconds left, Abilene Christian would tie the game on a field goal. This would result in overtime. Texas Tech scored first, but Albilene Christian would answer. They would go for two and the win, but it would fail as Texas Tech would win. Last week, they would face Washington State. Washington State would dominate throughout, holding Texas Tech to just seven second-half points as Washington State won 37-16.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: North Texas-Texas Tech Odds

North Texas: +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +280

Texas Tech: -9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 69.5 (-104)

Under: 69.5 (-118)

How to Watch North Texas vs. Texas Tech

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why North Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Chandler Morris has led this North Texas offense. He has completed 58 of 85 passes for 737 yards this year. Further, he has thrown seven touchdown passes this year. Morris has thrown three interceptions and been sacked three times. Morris has also run two touchdowns into the endzone.

Meanwhile, Damon Ward Jr. has been the top receiver this year. He has 13 receptions for 246 yards and two scores on the season. He also has a long reception for 54 yards this year. Meanwhile, DT Sheffield has also been solid this year. He has 13 receptions for 148 yards and has scored three times on the year while also bringing in a long reception of 51 yards. Finally, tight end Oscar Hammond has six receptions for 84 yards and a score. In the running game, Damashja Harris has led the way. He has run 16 times this year for 171 yards and a touchdown. While he has an average of 10.7 yards per carry, 80 of the yards come on one run. Meanwhile, Juwan Prize has run 13 times for 64 yards, while Ikaika Ragdale has 22 carries for 58 yards and a score.

On defense, Jayden Hill. Has led the way. He has 17 tackles on the season already. Meanwhile, Jordan Brown is second on the team with 15 tackles on the year. Roderick Brown leads the team with two sacks on the year, while North Texas has four on the season. Chavez Brown and Terrell Dawkins both have one sack. Still, North Texas needs to force more turnovers. They have just forced just one on the year, with Ridge Texada having the one interception.

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Behren Morton has led the way on offense for Texas Tech. He has completed 64 of 100 passes this year for Texas Tech. He has 701 yards passing while having six touchdowns. He does have six touchdown passes this year, but also has two interceptions and has been sacked twice.

Morton's top receiver this year has been Josh Kelly. Kelly has 19 receptions this year for 251 yards and one touchdown. Furthermore, Coy Eakin has ten receptions on the year for 130 yards and two scores. Caleb Douglas has eight receptions for 113 yards this year and a touchdown. Tight end Jalin Conyers rounds out the top receivers, coming in with seven receptions, 69 yards, and a score. In the running game, Tahj Brooks has 27 rushes this year for 153 yards and a score this year.

Jacob Rodriguez has led the defense this year. The linebacker has 20 tackles this year to lead the team while also breaking up a pass and forcing a fumble. Still, Texas Tech needs to put more pressure on the quarterback. Isaac Smith has the only sack this year, with just one. Further, Texas Tech has forced just two turnovers this year. Chapman Lewis has an interception this year, while they also have a fumble recovery.

Final North Texas-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

Texas Tech nearly lost to Abilene Christian and then lost to Washington State. Last week, they did pass the ball well, but the defense was bad. Further, they struggled to convert on third downs and in the red zone. North Texas will take advantage of that. Further, North Texas has been great on offense and will be able to take advantage of a weak Texas Tech defense. Take North Texas to cover in this one.

Final North Texas-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: North Texas +9.5 (-102)