Texas Tech football is watching Micah Hudson become one of the hottest transfer portal names for 2024-25. Hudson surprised many college football fans by signing with the Red Raiders as a prized five-star. He's relaunched his recruitment by dipping into the portal.

Hudson leaves Lubbock with an injury-themed tenure. The inside wide receiver never played a full season in 2024. He lined up in Texas Tech's huddle for just eight games. Hudson brings eight catches, 123 yards and zero touchdowns in tow for his next collegiate stop.

Hudson will command a bevy of attention on the portal recruiting trail. He already has one bold prediction involving a Southeastern Conference school that he visited. But what other universities look like the best fit for a WR once compared to Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets by 247Sports?

Time to dive into the best portal destinations for the past blue chip prospect. Beginning first with the school that recently hosted him.

Texas A&M Aggies

Hudson told 247Sports that his visit to the College Station campus was “very welcoming.” He added that the hospitality and structure were two more pluses.

Sounds like there's strong movement on the Aggies' side. Texas A&M once offered Hudson out of high school and are now trying again — this time through Mike Elko. Hudson later shared his intrigue for potentially playing with young QB Marcel Reed, who was a 2023 four-star addition.

The Aggies are trending up for the speedy 6-foot WR. Texas A&M is now predicted to land Hudson, per Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong of On3.com. However, there's other potential challengers to land Hudson.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon isn't a program that turns down five stars. Even past ones.

The top-ranked Ducks already have shown some interest in Hudson in the portal, per Matt Prehm of 247Sports. Oregon tried nabbing him out of Lake Belton High in Temple, Texas.

The Ducks added future star power in a pair of five star wide receivers. Dakorien Moore (Duncanville, Texas) and Dallas Wilson (Tampa, Florida) are on board as Dec. 4 signings. But again, Oregon isn't one that turns down star power — hence why Hudson shouldn't be ruled out in Eugene.

Texas Longhorns

Texas lost out to the Red Raiders in a rare recruiting loss to Texas Tech back in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Should the Longhorns try again?

The obvious answer should be yes. Head coach Steve Sarkisian is a molder of standout WR talent. DeVonta Smith won a Heisman Trophy under his tutelage at Alabama. Xavier Worthy broke out as a future first rounder under “Sark” in Austin. Matthew Golden scored eight touchdowns this past season for Texas. Meanwhile, Johntay Cook is off to the portal — which creates room here.

The ‘Horns took a stunning recruiting loss to TTU. Doubt they'd want to watch Hudson slip from them a second time.

LSU Tigers

College football fans know LSU as the place that turned Ja'Marr Chase into an All-American. Then, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. emerged as first round talents from the Tigers.

But LSU's past WR history isn't the only sales pitch here. The school's big news for Wednesday adds leverage to go after Hudson.

Starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier isn't testing the NFL Draft waters. He's coming back for his senior campaign, which he pulled off Wednesday. The return of a 3,000-yard passer and future pro has the potential to win over Hudson.

Colorado Buffaloes

Can't rule out the most aggressive portal team.

Deion Sanders needs a WR makeover. Travis Hunter isn't the lone future significant loss. Jimmy Horn and Lajohntay Wester are also on their way out.

Hudson is already labeled a potential top target for Colorado. His addition would make up for the loss of either Wester or Horn. Plus Hudson's arrival can build some immediate collegiate confidence in prized five-star QB addition Julian Lewis soon.