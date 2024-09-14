Texas Tech football is getting some good news ahead of a big game against North Texas Saturday. The Red Raiders are getting starting tailback Tahj Brooks back for the contest, per ESPN. Brooks has been dealing with an arm injury.

The powerful back missed the team's last game, an embarrassing loss to Washington State in Week 2. Brooks rushed for 1,541 yards in 2023, to go with 10 touchdowns. He has led the program in rushing yards the last three seasons.

Texas Tech football is 1-1 on the season and things haven't gone according to plan in Lubbock. The Red Raiders struggled to defeat Abilene Christian, before getting bounced by Washington State.

Texas Tech needs a big day from Tahj Brooks Saturday

Brooks is the centerpiece of a usually high powered Red Raiders offense. The running back helped the team considerably in 2023. While Texas Tech wasn't considered a top contender for the Big 12 title this season, the league is wide open and Texas Tech football can still go on a run with some wins.

In 2024, Brooks has 153 rushing yards on 27 carries and a touchdown. This all came in Week 1 against a pesky Abilene Christian team. The Red Raiders needed 52 points to defeat the Wildcats in overtime, 52-51. Brooks had a fabulous game and needed every single one of those rushing yards to get the win.

The Red Raiders have concerns with their defense. The team has given up 88 points in just two games. That is not going to be good enough for the team to win the Big 12. Texas Tech must find answers right away to help their defensive unit, and a healthy Brooks means the team can keep the ball away from opponents longer, feeding him the rock.

Texas Tech and North Texas play on Saturday at 12:00 Eastern. North Texas is 2-0 on the campaign. The Red Raiders need this win to gain momentum heading into their Big 12 schedule.