Texas Tech linebacker Dimitri Moore and Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire denied allegations that the player spat on an opponent and also used a racial slur towards Ole Miss offensive lineman Jayden Williams.

Both Moore and McGuire said that Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s statements were untrue.

“I can’t state strongly enough that these accusations are false,” Moore said. “It is disappointing to have my final game as a collegiate student-athlete overshadowed by false accusations.”

“We are disappointed an opposing head coach decided to insinuate serious allegations that are false and irresponsible,” McGuire said. “I have discussed these allegations with Dimitri Moore, and he disputed the two claims.”

Texas Tech defeated Ole Miss 42-25 in Wednesday night’s Texas Bowl. After the game, Kiffin said that Williams was hit with a racial slur and that he had been spit on. “There was a racial slur involved. That’s not the point of what we’re talking about, it’s about the spitting part,” Kiffin said.

The incident was triggered by a 4th quarter battle after a fumble. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was issued to Ole Miss wideout Jordan Watkins, who wears uniform No. 11. Kiffin said the penalty should have been on Texas Tech’s No. 11, worn by Moore.

Texas Tech built a 35-13 lead in the 4th quarter before Ole Miss responded with a pair of touchdowns. The Rebels attempted an onside kick at that point, but Texas Tech’s Loic Fouonji returned it 44 yards for a touchdown.

The details of the game are likely to be overshadowed by the allegations of spitting and use of a racial slur.