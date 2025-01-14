ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Texas Tech and Kansas State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas Tech-Kansas State prediction and pick.

Texas Tech (11-4, 2-2 Big 12) visits Kansas State (7-8, 1-3 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 14, in a pivotal Big 12 matchup. The Red Raiders are coming off a narrow overtime loss to No. 3 Iowa State but have excelled on the road this season with a 2-0 record. Led by JT Toppin and Chance McMillian, Texas Tech boasts balanced scoring and strong rebounding. Kansas State, on a three-game skid, will look to rebound at home, where they’ve been more competitive. The Wildcats need standout performances from Coleman Hawkins and Dug McDaniel to counter Texas Tech’s physicality and depth.

Here are the Texas Tech-Kansas State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas Tech-Kansas State Odds

Texas Tech: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Kansas State: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 145.5 (-115)

Under: 145.5 (-105)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech is poised to secure a victory against Kansas State in their upcoming matchup due to several key factors. The Red Raiders have demonstrated superior offensive efficiency, leading the Big 12 with a remarkable 50.5% field goal percentage and ranking in the top 25 nationally for scoring, averaging 85.4 points per game. This offensive prowess is complemented by their ability to shoot effectively from beyond the arc, with a 39.7% success rate on three-pointers. In contrast, Kansas State has struggled recently, suffering from a three-game losing streak and a lack of consistency on both ends of the court, particularly in their recent games where they have failed to maintain offensive momentum.

Moreover, Texas Tech's depth and experience will play a crucial role in this matchup. The team features multiple players capable of stepping up, as evidenced by their recent performance where three players scored 18 points each in an overtime loss to Iowa State. This depth allows for greater adaptability during the game, which can be pivotal in high-pressure situations. Kansas State's struggles on the road, having lost their last 12 true road games, further amplify their challenges against a Texas Tech team that has proven resilient despite recent setbacks. With their strong offensive capabilities and Kansas State's ongoing difficulties, Texas Tech is well-positioned to emerge victorious in Manhattan.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State is set to defeat Texas Tech in their upcoming matchup, primarily due to their home-court advantage and the potential for a bounce-back performance. Playing at Bramlage Coliseum, the Wildcats have shown resilience, boasting a 5-2 record at home this season. This familiarity with the court can significantly impact their performance, especially against a Texas Tech team that has struggled on the road. Kansas State's recent games indicate that they have the capability to score effectively, averaging 74.3 points per game and shooting 45.5% from the field this season, which can be crucial in outpacing their opponents.

Moreover, Kansas State's roster features several key players who can make a difference in this contest. Brendan Hausen leads the team with a strong 40.5% shooting from three-point range, which can stretch Texas Tech's defense and create open looks for his teammates. Additionally, David N'Guessan and Coleman Hawkins provide solid scoring and rebounding support, averaging 12.7 and 10.5 points per game, respectively. With a balanced attack and the motivation to break their losing streak, Kansas State is well-positioned to capitalize on their strengths and secure a much-needed victory against Texas Tech.

Final Texas Tech-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

In the upcoming matchup between Texas Tech and Kansas State, the Wildcats are positioned to cover the +6.5 spread against the Red Raiders. Kansas State, despite facing recent struggles, has a strong home-court advantage at Bramlage Coliseum, where they historically perform well against Texas Tech, holding an 18-6 record in Manhattan. The Wildcats will be motivated to break their three-game losing streak and capitalize on their familiarity with the home environment. Key players like David N'Guessan and Brendan Hausen have the potential to exploit any defensive lapses from Texas Tech, especially given their recent offensive output.

On the other hand, while Texas Tech boasts impressive statistics, including leading the Big 12 in field goal percentage, they may struggle to maintain that efficiency against a motivated Kansas State defense. The Red Raiders have shown vulnerability on the road, and Kansas State's urgency to secure a win could lead to a closely contested game. Expect Kansas State to keep it within the spread as they aim for a much-needed victory.

Final Texas Tech-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State +6.5 (-110), Over 145.5 (-115)