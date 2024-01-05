It is an all-Texas Big 12 battle as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas Tech-Texas prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is an all-Texas Big 12 battle as Texas Tech visits Texas. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas Tech-Texas prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Texas Tech enters the game sitting at 11-2 on the year. They opened the season at 3-0 before falling to Villanova. They would bounce back beating Northern Iowa by two and then taking out Michigan by 16. Still, their second loss of the season facing Butler. It was an overtime game, but Texas Tech could not hold on in overtime falling 103-95 to Butler. They have since won six straight, but the biggest win was over Vanderbilt.

Meanwhile, Texas is also 11-2 on the year. The only losses that have come against two of the top-ranked teams. They opened 4-0 on the year, before falling by ten to UConn. They would then win two more, but fall to Marquette by 21. The Longhorns have since won five straight, but the biggest win coming over LSU by 11.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Texas Tech-Texas Odds

Texas Tech: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +158

Texas: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread

Texas Tech comes in ranked 37th in adjusted efficiency rankings according to KenPom. They are 41st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 42nd in defensive efficiency. The Red Raiders are 71st in points per game They are top 50 in the nation in three-pointers made, while also sitting 66th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Pop Isaacs leads the way on offense this year. He is averaging 15.8 points per game while being solid from three. He has shot 28.9 percent from three this year, tied for the most three-pointers made on the team. Chase McMillian leads the team in three-pointers, with a 41.9 percent shooting rate from three and 9.3 points per game this year.

On the boards, Tecxas Tech is 97th in rebounds per game this year and ranks outside the top 100 in both offensive and defensive rebounds. Still, they are in the top forty of offensive and defensive rebounds against. Warren Washington leads the way here. He comes into the game with 8.4 rebounds per game, while also scoring 9.1 points per game. Second on the team is Darrion Williams, who has seven rebounds per game this year, while also scoring 9.5 points per game.

On defense, Texas Tech is 29th in the nation in points against, while limiting team shot attempts. Opponents shoot just 58.6 shots per game, which is 186th in the nation. Williams and Issacs have a lot to do with this. Both of them are averaging over a steal per game. Further, Tempo is a big part of this. Texas Tech is 250th in tempo this year.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread

Texas comes in ranked 32nd in KenPom adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 31st on offense while sitting 44th on defense. They are 54th in points per game this year while sitting 29th in the nation in assists per game this year. Further, they are 34th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Max Abmas has led the way in terms of points per game this year. He is averaging 17.2 points per game of the season while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. He is also passing the ball well, with 4.4 assists per game. Joining him in shooting and passing well is Tyrese Hunter. Hunter has 12.7 points per game this year, while also having 4.5 assists per game on the season.

Texas is not a great rebounding team. They are 146th in the nation in offensive rebounds this year, while sitting 82nd in the nation in defensive rebounds this year. The major presence on the boards this year is Dillon Mitchell, who comes in with 9.3 rebounds per game on the season. Second on the team is Brock Cunningham with 5.2 rebounds per game. Only one other play, Kadin Shedrick, comes in with more than three rebounds per game.

Texas is 27th in the nation in opponent points against per game this year. They are 17th in effective field goal percentage against his year. One of the biggest parts of their defense is the blocks. Texas is ninth in the nation in blocks per game this year. Mitchell and Shedrick are big here too. Both of them are over 1.4 blocks per game this year, while Ze'Rik Oneyma, a bench role player, also comes in with over a block per game this year.

Final Texas Tech-Texas Prediction & Pick

Rebounding is going to be the key in this game. Texas Tech is not great, but they are much better than Texas. Texas is better on the defensive boards, but Texas Tech is better on the offensive board. On defense, these are two similar teams. Further, both teams like to slow the pace down. In that type of game, being effective in shooting the ball will be key. That is where Texas has the biggest edge over Texas Tech, expect a close game, but Texas to come out with at least a five-point win.

Final Texas Tech-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas -4.5 (-110)