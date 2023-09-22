The Texas Longhorns take on the Baylor Bears. Check out our college football odds series for our Texas Baylor prediction and pick. Find how to watch Texas Baylor.

The Texas Longhorns' win over the Alabama Crimson Tide seemed very impressive at the time. Not just any team goes into Tuscaloosa and Bryant-Denny Stadium and manages to beat a Nick Saban-coached Alabama squad. Yet, this might be a rare year in which a win over Alabama doesn't mean all that much. Alabama looked absolutely atrocious in a 17-3 win over South Florida last week. Alabama led by a 10-3 margin with one minute left to play in regulation. The Crimson Tide are a disaster on offense, and they might lose three, four, or more games this season.

The idea that Texas's win over Alabama might not be all that great was magnified by Texas's ugly performance last week against Wyoming. Texas and Wyoming were tied 10-10 through three quarters before the Longhorns finally played a good quarter and won by multiple scores. Texas didn't look like a top-five-ranked team against Wyoming. It was the kind of team we have seen for the past several years in Austin. If Texas really wants to prove that it has grown up and become a clearly better team, it will go into Waco in Week 4 and pound the Baylor Bears, who are 1-2 through three games and are in a very difficult spot right now.

Here are the Texas-Baylor College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas-Baylor Odds

Texas Longhorns: -14.5 (-115)

Baylor Bears: +14.5 (-105)

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How To Watch Texas vs. Baylor

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Why Texas Could Cover the Spread

The Baylor Bears have a subpar offense. Baylor couldn't pile up a large number of points against Texas State in Week 1. The Bears weren't able to finish drives consistently, and that caught up with them on a night when their defense did not perform at a high level. Baylor then scored only 13 points in Week 2 against Utah, stalling in the second half and failing to do anything of importance or value when Utah made its comeback and applied more in-game pressure. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda is a very good defensive tactician, but he has failed to upgrade his offense at Baylor. The Bears do not appear to have the personnel needed to keep pace with the athletes Texas has on offense. Baylor's defense might play a reasonably good game, but that won't begin to cut it if Texas's defense is able to completely shut down Baylor's offense. Baylor will need to score at least 30 points to win this game, and it will need to score at least 20 points to cover the spread. This offense won't be up to the challenge. Texas will pull away and win very comfortably.

Why Baylor Could Cover the Spread

The Baylor defense hounded Utah a few weeks ago. That defense can stymie a Texas offense which scored only 10 points against Wyoming in the first three quarters of last week's game. If Texas scored just 10 points in 45 game minutes versus Wyoming, Baylor can stop Texas to a similar degree. If that happens, Baylor will easily cover the spread.

Final Texas-Baylor Prediction & Pick

Texas and Baylor are both struggling on offense. This game has a very good chance of going under the total.

Final Texas-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Under 51.5