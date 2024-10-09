ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (5-0, 1-0 SEC) take on the Oklahoma Sooners (4-1, 1-1) in the Red River Rivalry! Check out our college football odds series as we hand out a Texas-Oklahoma prediction and pick.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas-Oklahoma Odds

Texas: -14.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -650

Oklahoma: +14.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +460

Over: 49.5 (-105)

Under: 49.5 (-115)

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Quinn Ewers is expected to return for this massive rivalry game. He is coming back at the right time as this is probably the toughest game Texas will play so far this season. Archie Manning was a very good replacement for Ewers, but Ewers is the man to lead them where they want to go. Ewers has passed for 691 yards, eight touchdowns, and just two interceptions in less than three full games played. He is one of the best in all of college football and will be an asset in this game.

This is a very good offensive line. Probably the best front five in the nation. They have an incredibly tough matchup, though. Oklahoma wants to bull rush the quarterback, and they play tough and physical up front. Texas has had a tough matchup with Michigan earlier this season, and they handled that beautifully. If their offensive line can dominate up front once again, Ewers is going to pick apart the defense and lead Texas to a win.

Texas has the best defense in the SEC, and one of the best in the entire nation. They have allowed just one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns. With that, the Longhorns have allowed just seven points per game. This is the type of defense they need to play on Saturday. Oklahoma will allow their sacks, and the team will make mistakes. If Texas can force them into those mistakes, they will win this game.

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread/Win

Led by Mason Thomas, Oklahoma has an awesome defensive line. The Sooners have 18 total sacks on the season, which is tied for fifth-most in college football. They put pressure on the quarterback from both sides of the line, and they need to do that in this game. Oklahoma can not allow Ewers to sit back and find an open receiver. If the Sooners can force Ewers out of the pocket, and make him try to make plays on the run, they will have a good chance to cover the spread.

The Sooners have a pretty good secondary, as well. Kani Walker has had five pass deflections this season, so expect him to be a factor in this game. He needs to lock down whichever receiver he is guarding. Along with him, Oklahoma has a few other good defensive backs. If they can stay tight on the Texas pass catchers, Oklahoma will be able to win this game.

Oklahoma has played in some tight games this season. Their loss was by 10 to Tennessee, and they know they did not play their best in that game. Oklahoma was able to beat Auburn by six points on the road, though, and they had a tough game with Houston earlier this season. The Sooners can make that big stop, and they know how to win the close ones.

Final Texas-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

I just can not convince myself that Oklahoma will win this game. It is at a neutral site, but that site is in Dallas. Texas fans will fill that stadium. I am going to take Texas to cover the spread.

Final Texas-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Texas -14.5 (-105)