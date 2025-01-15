Tiger Woods and Jupiter Links Golf Club made their TGL debut on Tuesday night. Despite helping found the league with Rory McIlroy, Woods' team is not off to a great start. Kevin Kisner has been brutal in his first appearance in the SoFi Center and fans have noticed on social media.

Expand Tweet

@LukeKerrDineen felt like he was looking into a mirror watching one particularly poor shot, “Kisner just chunked a 179 yard shot 147 yards. Relatable.

Popular YouTuber Grant Horvat felt the same, “I feel for Kevin Kisner right now….”

Kisner is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour but has not been a regular player on the Tour in a few years. That won't change in 2025, as he will be the lead analyst for NBC's coverage this season. He will keep his card and still play some events, but that won't be his main focus. That led to many fans questioning Woods' decision-making when building his TGL team.

Expand Tweet

@NoLayingUp asked, “Does Kis have minor league options?” They came back with “Tiger creating a golf league and giving himself the worst team is giving off some major Michael Jordan GM vibes.”

Through nine holes, Jupiter Links was down 8-1, losing three holes with the hammer designation, meaning they are worth double.

TGL must avoid blowouts moving forward

The biggest criticism of TGL so far is that both matches have been blowouts. All three players on New York Golf Club struggled in a hapless loss to The Bay Golf Club in Week 1. Now, Kisner and Woods both missed shots that cost their team points. The hammer only helps when you win the holes, which Jupiter Links did not.

The fourth member of Jupiter Links is Tom Kim, who should play the next time they step into the TGL arena. Woods will almost certainly play in every match considering he is a huge part of the league. Their next event is on January 27, which falls between the Farmer's Insurance Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, both in California.

The ratings for Week 1 of TGL show that people are interested in the product but those numbers have to maintain. Woods' involvement in Week 2 should keep their ratings near that 1 million mark they sniffed last week. But close matches should be the focus moving forward. Woods won't play every single week so having solid competition will be a ratings driver.