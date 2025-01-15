TGL is a simulator golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Its debut week sparked positive fan reactions and got solid viewership on ESPN. Now, the 15-time major champion is entering the SoFi Center arena. Social media was fired up about Tiger Woods' arrival ahead of his TGL debut.

@MikeJosephAZ said of Woods playing in TGL, “If he’s into it, we need to turn it into the biggest thing there is so we get more Woods domination!”

@HookemKc hopes to see a healthy Woods in the arena, “He may dominate since they don’t have to walk any holes.”

@RiggsBarstool of the Fore Play Podcast said, “I can’t help it. I’m as excited as everyone who makes fun of me thought I would be. Let’s go Mr Woods!!”

Woods and his Jupiter Links GC team take on Los Angeles Golf Club on Tuesday night. Woods and his teammate Max Homa are Southern California natives, so there should be some interesting trash talk in this match. After the inaugural match was a blowout, TGL is hoping for a close match on Tuesday night.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will be the biggest selling points of TGL. For golf fans and sports casuals, they are the players who move the needle. Now, they hope to capitalize off a solid first week.

Tiger Woods is the perfect player for TGL's second week

TGL needs viewers to stay on ESPN and help change the golf world. LIV Golf has changed the golf landscape forever and the PGA Tour needs ways to get eyes on the sport. While TGL is an intriguing idea regardless of who is playing, Tiger Woods is the only guy who can do that.

That was proven by the social media reaction to his arrival and his son's arrival. His high-school son Charlie was in the arena for the warmups which got some social media buzz of its own.

TGL is played in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida which is an easy commute for Woods from his home in Jupiter. He will lead Jupiter Links GC through the TGL season while trying to play on the PGA Tour. He withdrew from multiple major championships last year because he struggled to walk around the course. That won't be a problem at TGL but could prevent him from breaking the all-time wins record.