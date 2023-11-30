Director Eli Roth has confirmed that a sequel to Thanksgiving is happening and will be in theaters sometime in 2025.

Fans of the movie Thanksgiving should be pretty excited because Eli Roth confirmed a Thanksgiving sequel is in the works.

The director revealed on Instagram that the new holiday horror flick is happening, according to Variety.

Eli Roth reveals a Thanksgiving 2 is in the works

The post on Instagram reads, “BREAKING NEWS! John Carver will kill again!”

He goes on to write, “@thanksgivingmovie sequel is a GO!!! Thank you everyone who supported ORIGINAL HORROR in theaters!!! Go see it now on the big screen while it's in cinemas, sequel set for release in 2025! Taking a year to really get the script right, working on it starting today!”

The Thanksgiving horror movie was released in November. It's grossed $30 million globally, so it's made a profit with a $15 million budget. Plus, it's still in theaters, so the final figure on what it brought in has yet to be determined.

The audience and ratings have been kind to the film. It has an 83% Tomatometer and a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie info reads: “After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts — the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays…or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table.”

The movie stars Patrick Dempsey, Ty Olsson, Gina Gershon, and Lynne Griffin.

We'll await Thanksgiving 2 in 2025 to see if Eli Roth can serve up as much horror as the first one.