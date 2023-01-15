The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.

While fans are obviously thrilled with this news on Sandberg, there is also a contingent of fans who want to see another legendary Cubs slugger receive a similar honor in Sammy Sosa. Sosa was one of the biggest names tied to the steroid controversy in the MLB, and when asked about the team potentially honoring Sosa, Sandberg delivered a warning to Cubs fans who are hoping to see Sosa get his own statue.

“For me, playing the game the right way, with respect, was always what I was taught in the minor leagues. That was my Hall of Fame speech. I think I said it 28 times. And there was a little problem with the way that Sammy played the game. If that’s a roadblock, that’s a roadblock.” – Ryne Sandberg, ESPN

The steroid era in the MLB has been a polarizing topic among baseball fans for years now, and Sandberg doesn’t sound too interested in seeing Sosa earn the same honor that he has just received. Maybe things will change in the future, but as of right now, it seems like there’s a “roadblock” as Sandberg put it that will prevent Sosa from earning a statue himself, and it will be interesting to see if that ever ends up changing.