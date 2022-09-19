The Dallas Cowboys passed their first test since temporarily losing quarterback Dak Prescott to injury, as they scored a 20-17 home win over the reigning AFC champions Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. Micah Parsons loved the way how the Cowboys managed to overcome the key injuries on the team to defeat a solid team like the Bengals, and he showed that when he spoke about the victory after the contest.

Via Jori Epstein of USA Today:

“I actually went to chapel yesterday & the chapel man said ‘You have to go through tests to get to your testimony. As you go through the storm, there’s going to be light at the end of the tunnel. I think that’s where we’re headed.”

Micah Parsons had earned every right to talk about the Cowboys’ W. For one, he made life hard in the pocket for Joe Burrow. Parsons had two of the Cowboys’ six sacks to improve his season total to four.

Without Prescott, Dallas is leaning on Cooper Rush to orchestrate the team’s offense from under center. Rush was not spectacular again the Bengals, but was steady enough. He ended up collecting 235 passing yards and a touchdown with no interception on 19-of-31 completions. Running back Tony Pollard gave the Cowboys a boost with 43 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries while also catching four passes for 55 receiving yards.

Apart from Prescott, the Cowboys also missed the services of veteran Tyron Smith, wide receiver Michael Gallup, and left guard Connor McGovern.

With a win finally in the bag, the Cowboys will take aim at becoming the team to stop the surging New York Giants next week on the road.